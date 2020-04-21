Mideast braces for bleak Ramazan amid virus threat

RIYADH: From cancelled iftar feasts to suspended mosque prayers, Muslims across the Middle East are bracing for a bleak month of Ramazan fasting as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

This year, the fast-spreading novel coronavirus threatens to dampen Ramazan like never before, with millions locked down across the Middle East — from Saudi Arabia and Lebanon to the battle zones of Libya, Iraq and Yemen. More dispiriting for many devout Muslims is that congregational worship — including taraweeh night prayers — is prohibited in mosques across the region, with many closed in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. Several countries´ religious authorities, including Saudi Arabia´s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, have ruled that prayers during Ramazan and Eid be performed at home.

“Our hearts are crying,” said Ali Mulla, the muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. “We are used to seeing the holy mosque crowded with people during the day, night, all the time... I feel pain deep inside.”

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories Muhammad Hussein has announced similar prayer restrictions during Ramazan, while also advising against the public sighting of the crescent moon, which is used to estimate the start of the holy month. The restrictions are in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which has urged countries to “stop large numbers of people gathering in places associated with Ramazan activities, such as entertainment venues, markets and shops”. The restrictions have hit businesses hard, including retailers catering to the typical rush of Ramazan shoppers.

This year many Muslims have repurposed their Ramazan shopping budgets to stock up on masks, gloves and other COVID-19 protective gear. “I had saved up an amount to spend on Ramazan shopping, but I spent it instead on purchasing things needed for quarantine and protection against the virus,” said Younes, 51, who works at a clothing store in the Syrian capital Damascus. “This year, no feasts, no visits... I feel we are besieged by the virus wherever we go.”

Sanctions-stricken Iran last week allowed some shuttered Tehran businesses to reopen, despite being one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East, as many citizens face a bitter choice between risking infection and economic hardship. Official statistics show the disease has killed more than 5,000 people and infected over 80,000 in Iran, but the actual figures are thought to be higher. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appealed to Iranians to pray at home during Ramazan, while urging them to “not neglect worship, invocation and humility in our loneliness”. There is some levity though in Cairo, where the Egyptian capital´s narrow alleys and downtown markets are still covered with traditional Ramazan decorations and brightly coloured lanterns known as fawanees. These decorations also typically adorn restaurants and cafes, but they are all closed due to the outbreak, lending a more subdued feel to the city as the holy month approaches.