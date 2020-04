ICCI demands notification for opening construction industries

Islamabad :Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to open construction industry in the country from April 14, 2020, but notification for opening construction related industries in Islamabad has not been issued as yet due to which business activities were badly suffering and workers were sitting idle. He appealed to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to issue the notification on urgent basis for opening all businesses related with construction industry including steel re-rolling, steel pipe manufacturing etc. in the federal capital. He said that restoration of closed manufacturing activities took about two months and added that further delay in opening of construction related industries would affect the industrial growth and damage the local economy.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that steel re-rolling, steel pipe manufacturing and marble were the major industries in Islamabad while around 12,000 workers were employed only in steel and pipe manufacturing industries. He said that industrialists were so far paying wages to workers from their own pocket and if construction related industries were not opened immediately, thousands of workers could lose jobs as without manufacturing activities, it would be very difficult for industrialists to keep paying them wages.