Free online training planned

Islamabad:The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with the Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan (KJSP) has arranged a free online entrepreneurship training programme for students to make the best use of their time during the coronavirus lockdown.

The students enrolled under the Kamyab Jawan Hunarmand Pakistan will get access to the first cohort.The programme aims at providing direction, support and an enabling environment to the public and private sectors to implement training for skills development in order to enhance social and economic profile.

The students applying by Monday April 20, 2020 would be considered for current course. For students applying after April 20, 2020, would be enrolled for next course will start after three months.

In the current COVID-19 situation, startups will be critical in getting country's economy back on track and a success story of online education like this could go a long way in building confidence. Free training will be conducted by the digital incubator IdeaGist and this cohort programme comprises four stages including training, incubation and launch.

They have a number of mentors who actually overseas Pakistanis, each was having minimum experience of five years in various fields.Student can get registered through https://bit.ly/navttc for free online training.