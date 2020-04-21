Bike-lifters gang busted

Rawalpindi:In a crackdown against criminal elements, Sadar Beiruni police have arrested four aides of 'Kamala Afghani' gang involved in more than 50 robberies and motorcycle thefts.

Among arrested aides of Kamala Afghani gang include ring leader Kamal Uddin Afghani alias 'Kamala Afghani', Saifur Rehman, Niaz Ali and Haji Amanullah. Sadar Beiruni police also revealed that Saifur Rehman alias Saifi was next to Kamala in this motorcycle lifters gang, who is criminal record holder and was also challaned earlier in various motorcycle robberies.

Aides of 'Kamala Afghani' gang used to lift motorcycles from rural as well urban areas of Rawalpindi after complete recce of the area before the robberies. As per preliminary police record, this gang was involved in more than 50 motorcycle robberies and its detention had become a challenge for police, said SP Sadar Ziadudin Ahmed.

SP Sadar Ziadudin Ahmed also stated that other aides and facilitators of this gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits of Kamala Afghani gang. CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis lauding endeavours of Sadar Beiruni police for busting the notorious bike lifters gang also appreciated endeavours of SP Sadar Ziadudin Ahmed for public policing in the city in wake of coronavirus lockdown scenario.