95 officials in ICT police reshuffled

Islamabad:As many as 95 police officers among ranks from assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) to Sub-Inspectors (SI) have been transferred and posted in other police station of the capital city with immediate effect with notification from the office of DIG (Operations) ICT Police Waqar Uddin Syed.

SSP (Operations) Islamabad Police issued notification of transfer and posting for 95 police officers on working in ranks of ASI and SI in different police stations of Islamabad police in Rural as well as in Urban zone.

Investigation Officers in all the police stations specifically in Rural Zone of ICT police have been reshuffled following the reports of misuse of authority as there were information that these officials have not been transferred and posted since last few years owing to their political influence in power corridors.

In connection of recent transfers and postings in Rural Police stations of Islamabad, the entire investigative officers of following police stations including Lohi Bher, Nilore, Tarnol, Sihala, Barakahu, Golra, Shams Colony have been reshuffled altogether with transfers in other police stations of the capital city.

Meanwhile police officials deputed in city police stations have also been transferred to other police stations of the federal capital including Urban and Rural zones with immediate effects with the notification of DIG (Operations) ICT Police DIG Waqar Uddin Syed.