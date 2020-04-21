Wasa directed to ensure smooth supply of water during Ramazan

Rawalpindi:The Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Iftikhar ud Din Naeem has issued special directives to the concerned high officials and staff of water section to adopt immediate measures in order to ensure smooth supply of water to residents of Rawalpindi and adjoining areas during the month of Ramazan.

The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by the managing director on Monday attended by all concerned officials of water section. The director of water section briefed the managing director that at present only two tube wells are not operational out of total 524 tube wells. Work on two tube wells which are not operation is under way and would be made functional in next two to three days. Besides this, Wasa is providing supply of water to residents of Rawalpindi through 160 filtration plants installed at different places in all 47 wards.

The managing director, Iftikhar Naeem directed for ensuring smooth supply of water from all 524 tube wells and 160 filtration plants during the month of Ramadan to people of Rawalpindi without any problem and interruption.

Similarly, Iftikhar Naeem told that he would himself make surprise visits to different wards to assess the working of staff at tube wells and filtration plants. Any kind of negligence and laxity at the part of water section staff both in office and at tube wells sites would not be tolerated and they themselves would be responsible for any action against them, managing director warned.