Pharmacists’ support sought during COVID-19 lockdown

Islamabad:The Drug Regulations Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has asked the relevant authorities to support pharmacists for patient care during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to DRAP Director Division of Pharmacy Services Dr Abdur Rashid, the pharmacists and their teams should be included in the groups of healthcare and essential workers to be tested for COVID-19.

He said pharmacists could play an even greater part in the fight against COVID-19 and they must be recognisd as key-workers by fully including them in emergency protocols and freedom of movement during lockdown.

The director asked all stakeholders to ensure that pharmacists and their team should have access to appropriate protective equipment, according to guidelines of International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), the Hague, Netherlands and in compliance with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.

According to him, pharmacists and their teams are key partner in this national health crisis. Pharmacists have major role in the delivery of services such as counseling of patients, patient safety, adverse drug reactions reporting and manufacturing, distribution, storage, dispensing and provision of therapeutic goods.

The director said all stakeholders must recognise pharmacist as an integral part of their healthcare team and support them in the times of COVID-19 pandemic. He said pharmacists and their teams are providing valuable service to communities, and contributing to easing the enormous strain being placed on our country health systems during this pandemic. Dr Abdul Rashid said pharmacists were making sure that patients, particularly the vulnerable, receive their medicines despite the quarantines and lockdowns.