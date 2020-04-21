Deputationist teachers upset by sudden repatriation orders

Islamabad :Repatriation orders during summer vacation have caught the deputationist teachers of Islamabad’s government schools off-guard.

Distressed at the thought of leaving the federal capital along with families almost a decade after posting under the wedlock policy, these educators totaling around 200 and including women look to the prime minister to intervene for their absorption in the Federal Directorate of Education, the regulator for government schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Some of them intend to move the court of law for relief. According to them, the FDE has chosen to issue them repatriation letters one by one and that, too, during the campus closure, to prevent backlash.

The deputationists, who belong to all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and claim to have no objection certificates from their respective parent departments for the continuation of deputation, told ‘The News’ that they met acting FDE director general Syed Umair Javed lately but were disappointed to see him refuse to listen to their grievances and declare in plain words that he would no more let them stay put.

They insisted that the directorate’s top boss also disregarded the ‘federal government’s recent announcement of one-time absorption for the teachers, who have worked in Islamabad on deputation for more than five years’. The deputationists claimed that a summary approved in 2013 by the then prime minister had given the green light to the absorption of women teachers in the FDE but it later got stuck in the bureaucratic red tape.

“The 2013 summary favours the women teachers, who work in Islamabad’s government schools under the wedlock policy but the FDE has back-burnered it. On tenterhooks for years awaiting absorption, we’re now shocked and rather distressed to see the FDE repatriate us one by one,” a teacher said.

He said after spending 10 years or so in Islamabad, the deputationists had settled down there with families. “Our children are enrolled here, while there is a government’s policy, too, for the allocation of certain number of employment seats in the federal departments for teachers from other provinces. The sudden repatriation orders are bound to disturb our family life,” he said. Another deputationist said many women teachers, who were posted to Islamabad’s schools on deputation, had retired but they struggled to claim pension and other allowances due to the absence of a clear government policy.

She claimed that the FDE had absorbed some teachers from other provinces after the completion of deputation period and they totaled 23 in 2000, 13 in 2008 and eight in 2010-11.

An official of the directorate told ‘The News’ that the intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan or federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood could lead to the withdrawal of repatriation orders for deputationist teachers and even the courts could be a help. When contacted, FDE director general Umair Javed justified the issuance of repatriation letters to teachers.

He said educational institutions had been closed across the country due to summer vacation, so it was the best time for the smooth return of deputationists from the FDE to their respective parent departments. The DG said the repatriation orders were issued in line with the rules.