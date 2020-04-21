CDA to complete inquiries in 15 days

Islamabad: The top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued directives for speedy conclusion of pending inquiries.

Instructions for speedy conclusion of pending inquires have been issued to all inquiry officers to complete their tasks within 15 days. It was observed during a meeting at CDA Headquarters that complicated master plan related inquiries are being completed but routine inquires are taking too much time.

The Human Resource Development Directorate of CDA has issued instructions to all inquiry officers for conclusion of all pending inquires at the earliest. Instructions have been issued for completion of inquires within two weeks. The inquiry officers failing to submit inquiry reports will be subjected to disciplinary proceeding including stoppage of their salaries. " If an inquiry officer fails to complete inquiry within next 15 days next step will be stoppage of pay where show cause already issued," the CDA spokesman saidm