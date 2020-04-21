COVID-19 claims one more life taking death toll to 11

Islamabad:The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths caused by the disease to 11 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi while another 15 patients have been confirmed positive for the illness in the region on Monday.

According to the official figure released by the national Command and Control Centre, a total of three patients have so far died of COVID-19 in ICT however according to data collected by ‘The News’, as many as five patients have so far lost their lives in the federal capital including four at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The data reveals that four patients had already died at PIMS due to coronavirus illness from April 2 to April 13 including one male on April 2, one female on April 6 and one male and one female on April 13 while the fifth patient died in ICT in the night between Sunday and Monday.

Four to five patients have died of COVID-19 at PIMS while at present, as many as 21 patients are undergoing treatment at PIMS, said Executive Director at PIMS Dr. Ansar Maqsood while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

According to official data, another 10 patients have been tested positive in ICT in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients from ICT to 181 of which three died of the infection while 20 have recovered. On Monday, a total of 158 active cases of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment in the federal capital.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawal­pindi reached 395 on Monday while the infection has already claimed seven lives in Rawalpindi excluding death of a female patient at Military Hospital.

Another five patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness in Rawalpindi district taking total number of confirmed patients to 215 of which 56 have been discharged from Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday. He added that as many as 106 confirmed patients of the disease are undergoing treatment at CMC.

He said that as many as 756 persons have been under quarantine at their homes in the district while 227 persons who have returned from United Arab Emirates have been under quarantine Fatima Jinnah Women University and two local hotels in Saddar area (Shalimar Hotel and Hotel DMall).