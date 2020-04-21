Umar summoned on April 27

ISLAMABAD: Umar Akmal has been summoned to appear before the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (r) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan on April 27.

The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly followed to safeguard all those involved.

Umar had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of the Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.“Until the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel announces his public decision, the PCB will not comment on the matter,” a PCB official said.