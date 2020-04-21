Pakistan to compete in Asian Beach Games

LAHORE: Pakistan will compete in seven disciplines of the 6th Asian Beach Games that will be held from November 28 to December 6 in Sanya, China.

In consultation with the concerned national sports federations, Pakistan Olym­pic Association President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan has approved the participation of the contingent in seven events of the Games to be staged at a tropical resort known as the ‘Hawaii of China’, said POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mehmood on Monday.

He said Pakistan will take part in athletics, handball, ju jitsu, kabaddi, sailing, volleyball and wrestling. He said the POA has sent entries to the organising committee.

Khalid said in a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia, the organising committee has informed that the resort city in tropical Hainan province has not registered any Covid-19 case for over two months and the last confirmed patient was cured and discharged from hospital on March 8.