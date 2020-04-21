HBL's Islamic Banking joins hands for affordable Naya Pakistan housing

KARACHI: Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) and HBL's Islamic Banking have joined hands to provide affordable housing. NAPHDA Chairman lieutenant general Anwar Ali Hyder (read) and HBL President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). Under the MOU, HBL's Islamic Banking team will act as a facilitator for providing consultancy services to NAPHDA. These services would include, but would not be limited to providing recommendations as and when required to the NAPHDA on models and prevalent best international practices with respect to low income housing schemes that might be suitable for the project. HBL could also provide high level support and recommendations to make the project bankable. Pakistan faced a housing crisis with an overall housing backlog of more than 10-12 million housing units.