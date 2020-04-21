Sugar firms data to be shared

KARACHI: Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has asked Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide tax records of wheat and sugar sectors for utilisation in special audits initiated by the AGP.

The AGP initiated special audit of wheat and sugar crisis along with examination of subsidies allowed to these sectors. The audit has been initiated by a joint audit team headed by Director General Audit and nominees of four provincial director generals (audit) and two DGs of commercial audit.

Sources in FBR said the FBR, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and provincial board of revenues were asked to provide records of income tax and sales tax related to wheat and sugar sectors.

In this regard, the FBR chairman directed chief commissioners of Regional Tax offices (RTOs) and Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs) to ensure the availability of any accounts, books, papers and other documents to the AGP.

It is worth mentioning that the FBR had separately initiated audit of sugar sector and it had posted staff at the premises of sugar mills. However, the staff had been withdrawn this month after the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The FBR sources said the audit exercise at the FBR was also halted due to non-availability of staff due to limited workforce in lockdowns. The revenue body had identified serious discrepancies in tax records of sugar mills, especially in their purchase of raw material and sales of finished products.

The tax authorities had posted staff under Section 40B of Sales Tax Act 1990 at all the leading sugar mills, including of those which were nominated in the special report on sugar crisis by the team constituted by the prime minister.