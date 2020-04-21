Zakat Nisab fixed at Rs46,329

KARACHI: The government on Monday fixed Nisab for Zakat at Rs46,329 during the current Islamic year.

No deduction of Zakat should be made in case the bank account in question has less than the said amount, the Cabinet Secretariat Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division said in the notification it sent to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The deduction would be made from the first day of Ramazan, which would fall either on April 24 or 25, depending on sighting of the moon. The deduction would be made from savings, profit and loss sharing and other similar accounts, it said.