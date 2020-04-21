close
Tue Apr 21, 2020
Habib Metropolitan Bank profit up Rs1.638bln in Q1

Business

 
The Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited (HMBL) said its profit increased Rs1.638 billion for the first quarter of CY2020 translating into EPS of Rs1.48.

The bank in a statement said it had earned Rs1.560 billion with EPS of Rs1.41 in the corresponding period earlier. The company didn’t announce any Interim Cash Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2020.

