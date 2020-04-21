ICI Pakistan profit up 30pc in 9 months

The ICI Pakistan Limited announced its profit increased 30 percent to Rs2.317 billion for the nine months period ended March 31, 2020 translating into EPS of Rs25.81.

The chemical-maker said it had earned Rs1.773 billion with an EPS of Rs19.1 in the corresponding period last year.

"During 3QFY20, net sales went down by 5 percent YoY to Rs14,801 million. The decline in sales is witnessed due to lower volumetric sales of PSF and Soda Ash due to pandemic situation in the country, we view", Arif Habib analysts said.

Gross margins of the company increased by 331bps YoY to 21 percent during 3QFY20. The improvement in margins was due to expected better performance of PSF and Soda Ash segments, brokerage house added.

Selling, admin and distribution expense increased by 30 percent YoY to Rs1525 million, mainly due to NutriCo Morinaga.

The finance cost of the company increased by 37 percent YoY to Rs486 million due to higher interest rates compared to last year. However, due to recent decline in interest rates the finance costs of the company will come down going forward.

Moreover, due to 7.1 percent rupee depreciation against dollar the company booked an exchange loss of Rs373 million (PKR 4.04/share before tax) during 3QFY20.