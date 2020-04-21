Engro Fertiliser Q1 profit nosedives 85pc

Engro Fertiliser Limited said its profit fell 85 percent to Rs570 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from Rs4.006 billion earned in the same period last year on a huge decline in off-take of urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilisers.

The company announced an EPS of Rs0.43, compared to Rs3 in the corresponding period earlier.

"During 1QCY20, sales revenue dropped by 54 percent YoY to Rs11 billion, mainly amid a mammoth 52 percent YoY drop in urea offtake (due to price differential with peers) along with a 50 percent YoY decline in DAP off-take," brokerage Arif Habib Limited said in a market note.

Gross margins clocked-in at 34 percent during the period under review compared to 1QCY19 levels (32 percent) as a result of lower DAP off-take, brokerage added.

Other income depicted a 74 percent YoY decline to Rs261 million in 1QCY20 given absence of gain on PPE.

Financial charges jumped up by 52 percent YoY to Rs1,212 million during 1QCY20 led by rate hikes by the SBP during the period.