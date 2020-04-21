FCCL’s 9-month profit slumps 88pc as sales fall

KARACHI: The Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) on Monday said its profit fell 88 percent to Rs271 million for the nine months period ended March 31, 2020 as sales plunged.

The company earned Rs2.440 billion in the same period last year. The earnings per share (EPS) remained at Rs0.2, compared to Rs1.77 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Analysts said FCCL’s topline witnessed a decline of 25 percent year-on-year to Rs3.93 billion during 3QFY20, led by weaker retention prices as well as a 2 percent dip in dispatches to 706,000 tons (local offtake dwindled by 10 percent year-on-year to 623,000 tons).

Whereas in 9MFY20, its topline fell 14 percent year-on-year as lower retention prices offset the impact of a 4 percent growth in dispatches (2.35 million vs. 2.25 million tons).

“The margins tumbled on quarter-on-quarter basis from 7 percent in 2QFY20 owing to a 25 percent drop in offtake, weaker retention prices, currency depreciation, and higher coal prices.

In 9MFY20, gross margins fell to 6.5 percent vis-à-vis 26.5 percent in same period last year, attributable to weakness in topline and depreciation,” brokerage Arif Habib Limited said in a research note.