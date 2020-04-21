Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee traded stronger against the dollar in both the currency markets on Monday, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 163.49 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 163.57. In the open market, the local currency surged Re1 to end at 163.50/dollar. It had finished at 164.50 in the previous session.

Dealers said the local unit continued to gain due to improvement in the supply of the greenback in the market. Furthermore, the expectations of foreign exchange inflows from multilateral sources and drop in the international oil prices lifted the sentiment. “We expect the rupee to remain stable, trading around the current levels in the coming days,” a forex dealer said.

“The rupee will get support from inflows to be received by the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to help the country fight COVID-19,” the dealer added. Dealers also expect the inflows will bring some relief to the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves.

President Forex Association of Pakistan Malik Bostan said the rupee strengthened in the kerb market tracking a rise in equity market and due to positive outlook for the balance of payments.