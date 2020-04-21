PSX delayed closing termed operational error

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) dubbed the extended trade time during the last week’s session as a teething problem considering lockdown-driven work-from-home phenomenon.

“This operational error emanated from the processes related to the upper market halt, activated at the PSX for the first time ever,” it said in a statement. “The system required certain manual procedures that were not performed on time, partly owing to the remote work from home policy currently in place due to the lockdown situation.”

On Friday (April 17, 2020), the trading session of PSX continued for 195 seconds beyond the scheduled closing at 1 pm. During that additional period, a total of 3,492,550 shares were traded, which were 1.01 percent of the total traded volume and approximately 0.79 percent of the value on the day.

“Considering the small number of trades and wide market participation in the 195 seconds period post-closing hours, PSX considers the trades as valid,” the exchange said. It submitted an incident report to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday.

Government conducted mock exercise to run stocks market remotely in late March after lockdown to contain spread of the novel coronavirus. Scenario analysis and stress testing are performed to assess effectiveness of risk management system and no significant risks were identified. The mock exercise tested successfully as more 100 percent officials of self-regulatory organisations performed and run trading settlements and other functions successfully from home while more than 50 percent brokers logged in remotely.