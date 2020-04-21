Stocks gain as multi-stimulus rally sustains momentum

Equities on Monday continued last week’s momentum triggered off by the government’s decision to bring out a stimulus package for construction sector, a surprise interest rate cut, and debt relief as well as aid from multilateral donors to help Pakistan brave out the economic impacts of coronavirus pandemic, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark’s KSE-100 shares index gained 2.03 percent or 667.82 points to close at 33,499.65 points, while KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 2.80 percent or 404.11 points to end at 14,811.67 points.

Of 375 active scrips, 194 ended higher, 154 lower, and 27 finished neutral. Trading volumes swelled to 399.906 million shares, compared to 302.398 million in the previous session.

Ovais Ahsan, chief executive officer at Optimus Capital Management said, “The market closed higher on heavy buying in blue chip names as investors remained optimistic on the government’s decision to implement a "smart lockdown" which entails a partial reopening of the economy".

“Cyclical stocks from cement and steel sector dominated the list of gainers as the construction industry is set to reap benefits from the government's incentive under a freshly issued ordinance,” Ahsan said.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “The cement companies led the show following the cut in benchmark interest as most of the companies borrow funds for working capital and expansion as it would ease pressure on the companies”. Moreover, Ahmad said the Naya Pakistan projec expected to increase the demand for this key building material.

The oil and gas exploration sector came under pressure because of crude oil price hitting 21-year low. Ahmad said, adding but market got support from the development that beside IMF, other multilateral donor agencies like World Bank and Asian Development Bank were also considering approving loans for Pakistan to combat COVID-19.

Samiullah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib Limited, said, “The improvement in local currency vis-a-vis dollar sent some positive signals to market as with foreign selling in treasury bills taking a breather, the pressure on the foreign exchange reserves was likely to reduce sharply”.

Moreover, the easing of SBP’s monetary policy stance also proved fruitful as it would help reduce the financial costs of several listed companies improving their balance sheets, Tariq added.

Sateesh Balani, director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “The PSX sustained bullish trend in continuation of last week's rally with increased trading activity”. Due to reduction in yields on fixed income front, investors may have opted to switch to equities, improving overall liquidity situation, Balani said.

The top gainers were Indus Rafhan Maize, up Rs165 close at Rs6,870/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs79.88 to finish at Rs5,699.88/share. Phillip Morris Pakistan, down Rs157.39 to close at Rs1,941.51/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs59.19 to close at Rs1,609.81/share, were the main losers of the day.

Maple Leaf Cement recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 39.641 million shares and gained Rs1.88 to end at Rs27.05/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in DGK Cement that recorded 10.903 million shares, gaining Rs5.95 to end at Rs85.36/share.