KCCI economic survey shows business sentiments souring

KARACHI: Sentiments among small and big business houses were recorded souring in a widescale survey before the COVID-19 pandemic that annihilated any iota of expectation about the economic recovery, a report revealed on Monday.

The survey of 1,103 unique manufacturers, service providers and traders found a widespread pessimism about the business and economic conditions before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“The business and industrial community of Karachi has painted an eye-opening picture of the pace of business activities in 2019 and has signified low expectations for 2020,” the survey report said. “The economy is taking a beating at the hands of the COVID pandemic. Hence, they expect the situation to deteriorate further from bad to worse.”

The survey was conducted between 1 January, 2020 and 15 March, 2020 with small traders and large multinational organisations representing more than 34 sectors, including automobile, textile and real estate sectors.

The report revealed that with the exception of a few institutions, a large majority of Karachi-based businesses experienced at least some degree of friction in the pace of business activities in 2019, regardless of the sector to which they belong to.

“Only a few companies employed additional workers in 2019 while the remaining were either unable to provide additional employment opportunities or had to lay off employees,” it said. “In fact, 50 percent companies claimed to have reduced number of employees in 2019 while as a consequence of the outbreak and disaster caused by coronavirus pandemic, a sharp growth in unemployment is being anticipated.” After analysing a number of factors, the report concluded rupee depreciation, unprecedented rise in utility costs and outdated and complex tax system are the biggest challenges for businesses.

“In addition to this, high import duties, hike in utility costs, rising fuel costs, inflation, high interest rates, smuggling and Karachi’s weak infrastructure also had an adverse impact on the daily operations of businesses in Karachi,” it said.

The government amended sales tax law, through the Finance Act 2019, whereby it was made mandatory for sellers to provide CNIC number of unregistered buyers in the invoice and sales tax returns in addition to pay three percent further tax. Waiver of CNIC condition and three percent further tax would result in release of major stockpiles of commodities and consumer goods into the markets, and revenue collection would improve through liberalisation of transactions. Furthermore, the report found that Federal Board of Revenue’s CNIC condition is considered as a roadblock for business operations. Businessmen said the condition of taking identity card of buyers should be deferred. “However, popularly debated topics such as Financial Action Task Force and anti-encroachment drive did not necessarily have an impact on most businesses, whereas China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has failed to generate enthusiasm among Karachi-based businesses as most believe that they have not experienced any positive effects of the multi-billion dollar project,” the survey report said.

In the survey comprising bilingual questions, businesses voiced their opinion regarding a wide range of topics from general complaints to policy suggestions as well as issues specific to some businesses. The report conveyed comments related to FBR’s CNIC Condition, tax refunds, call for fair and unitary taxation system, poor planning and maintenance of infrastructure, incentivising local manufacturing and more.

“The people of Karachi have asked the government to refrain from sudden changes in policies, indulge in deliberations with policy stakeholders and consider setting up a one window solution for businessmen,” the survey report said. “Karachi business sentiment survey proved to be a useful tool and KCCI would continue its survey series for the betterment of Karachi’s business and industrial community.”