Man shoots, injures elder brother over ‘property dispute’

A man allegedly shot and injured his brother at a house in North Nazimabad’s Block B on Monday. Rescuers transported the victim to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attention. According to police, the suspect opened fire at his elder brother, 40-year-old Zafarullah, son of Khan Muhammad, with his repeater gun over a property dispute. The suspect, namely Asif, was arrested and the weapon used in the incident was seized.