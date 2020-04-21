700 teachers, non-teaching staffers demand salaries

The Teachers Action Committee of Pakistan Steel Mills’ (PSM) education department on Monday said over 350 contractual teachers and non-teaching staffers had not been paid since November 2019 by the administration of the Hadid Welfare Trust functioning under the PSM.

The action committee’s president, Muhammad Yaseen Samo, in his statement said: “If the teachers and non-teaching staffers were not paid until April 25, they would demonstrate a protest at the main entrance of the mill”. The contractual staffers of the PSM’s education department were suffering from finical crisis in the ongoing coronavirus, but no authorities were ready to listen to them, he said.

The PSM had paid salaries to the permanent employees who received hefty amounts but the contractual employees who get only Rs15,000 a month were not paid, he said. Meanwhile, the All Sindh Local Government Education Employees Association also demanded of the relevant authorities to release the salaries of the teachers and non-teaching staffers.

In a statement, the association said the schoolteachers and non-teaching staffers working at the schools of the District Municipal Corporations were expecting that their salaries would be paid by this month but no authorities were listening to them.