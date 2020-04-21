‘Patients with no or mild symptoms can keep fast after consulting doctors even if they are diabetics’

COVID-19 patients who have no symptoms of the viral disease and are even diabetics can keep fast during Ramazan in consultation with their physicians, but they should practise social distancing, stay at home, drink plenty of water after Iftaar and take their medicines regularly, national and international experts said on Sunday.

Referring to diabetes and Ramazan guidelines, experts said there were thousands of COVID-19 patients who were asymptomatic and being kept in home isolation in Pakistan and other countries of the world. They said such people could keep fast safely but advised them to remain in touch with their physicians, take their medicines regularly and remain hydrated after Iftaar till Sehri.

They were speaking on the second day of the 6th International Diabetes and Ramadan Online Conference, organised by the Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE), Karachi.

Leading health experts, including diabetologists, cardiologists, neurologists, as well as Islamic scholars from various countries of the world participated in the online conference and delivered lectures on safe fasting, especially in Ramazan, which is coming at a time when the entire world was in the grip of pandemic COVID-19.

In his special address to the participants of the international conference, eminent Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani said this Ramazan is very special keeping in view the pandemic situation and the Muslims in entire world are looking towards health experts and practitioners for guidance on safe fasting.

Mufti Taqi Usmani said among those millions of Muslims, there is a large number of people who are suffering from various diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, and many of them want to keep fast but they need both religious and medical advice on whether they could keep fast or not.

“There are extreme views that people with diabetes and hypertension should not keep fast, while others say they can keep fast. I believe that medical practitioners and health experts are in a better position to advise people whether they should keep fast or refrain from it,” the religious scholar said and praised the organisers for bringing top health experts and religious scholars onto one platform for the guidance of people.

In his address, a renowned diabetologist and president of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), MENA-region, Prof Abdul Basit, said they had been holding this conference regularly for the last several years to guide people and health practitioners on safe fasting so that they could remain healthy and fit during the month of Ramazan and reap the physical and spiritual benefits of the holy month.

Prof Basit maintained that this year, the holy month was arriving at a time when people were worried about COVID-19, while millions of people with diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases also wanted to know whether they could keep fast if they tested positive for COVID-19 or not. “We have gathered national and international experts to answer most of the questions in the minds of people.”

Prof Basit announced that people with diabetes could approach diabetologists on their helpline no. 0334-3330909 24 hours a day during the entire month of Ramazan free of charge and ask about medical advice so that they could remain safe and healthy during the holy month.

Another renowned diabetologist, Dr Saiful Haq, while speaking on “Covid-19 and Diabetes/Ramadan Fasting”, said most of the COVID-19 patients remain asymptomatic and do not have any health problem. He added that such patients could keep fast but they should remain in contact of their physicians while they should keep themselves hydrated after completing their daily fast.

“When the month of Ramazan would start, there would be hundreds of COVID-19 patients, who would be in self-isolation as they would have no symptoms. Such patients, even if they are diabetics, can keep fast, but they need to maintain their diabetes either with drugs or insulin.”

Dr Saiful Haq maintained that people with diabetes or any other conditions are not more likely to get COVID-19, but diabetics and those who were obese and had other underlying conditions, including hypertension, cardiovascular disease and renal issues, could become seriously ill if they contracted the coronavirus.

In his lecture, a renowned neurologist and president of the Pakistan International Neuroscience Science Society, Prof Muhammad Wasey, said fasting is not only beneficial to the immune system but also helps in preventing various neurological conditions, including stroke, and advised the people to use the holy month to gain maximum benefits, both physical and mental.

Another eminent religious scholar, Mufti Najeeb Khan, said fasting is obligatory for every Muslim except for those who are seriously sick and those who are in journey. He added that for patients, advice of their physician is a must on whether they could keep fast or not.

“I also want to make it clear that by donating blood, injecting insulin, checking blood sugar or getting pure oxygen is permissible during fasting and does not result in breaking the fast,” Mufti Najeeb added.

Several other experts, including Dr Saud Al Sifri from Saudi Arabia, Prof Abdul Jabbar from the United Arab Emirates, Prof M. Hassanein from the UAE, Prof Mohamed Mafauzy from Malaysia, Dr Khaled Tayyeb from Saudi Arabia, Dr Uzma Khan from the United States, Salma Meher from the United Kingdom, Dr Zahid Miyan and Prof Yakoob Ahmedani from Pakistan also spoke.