Four AQIS suspects remanded in police custody for 10 days

The anti-terrorism courts administrative judge on Monday sent four suspects allegedly belonging to the al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent on remand for 10 days in police custody.

The judge also sought a progress report on interrogation with the suspects – namely Umer, Bilal, Waseem and Amir – on the next hearing. The police had announced their arrest on Sunday. According to the police's Special Investigation Unit Karachi chief, SSP Irfan Bahadur, these arrests were made in a raid jointly conducted with a federal intelligence agency in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Bahadur said that during the search of their hideout, different explosive materials used in the preparation of improvised explosive devices, 10 detonators, three remotes, a receiver, two meter bona cards, three hand grenades and two Kalashnikovs were seized.

He said the suspects were AQIS militants and were planning to carry out a terrorist activity in the city. He said the suspects were trained in Afghanistan and worked closely with the chief of the organisation, Mhammad Hanif alias Zarrar alias Ayub.

The police officer said the suspects’ potential targets included the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the city courts, the Police Training Centre and installations of law enforcement agencies.

The suspects were remanded in FIRs pertaining to the possession of illicit weapons and explosives. The IO said that after the completion of the investigation more cases would be filed against them.