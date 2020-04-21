Three Korangi industrial units sealed for failing to enforce SOPs

The Sindh government on Monday sealed three industrial units in Korangi Industrial Area on account of their failure to act according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) formulated for the COVID-19 lockdown regime in place.

The action was taken by the District Korangi deputy commissioner (DC). Two of the industrial units sealed were of pharmaceutical companies and the other was of a tea manufacturing company.

According to the Korangi DC, the district administration had been reviewing the implementation of the COVID-19 lockdown SOPs in the industrial units in the area. They found out that two pharmaceutical companies and a tea manufacturing firm had failed to implement the SOPs regarding the transportation service for their employees.

According to the SOPs, the transportation service for the industrial units’ employees should ensure social distancing among the employees in order to prevent any possible transmission of the novel coronavirus. The transportation service provided by the companies in question did not ensure proper social distancing for their employees, including a large number of women workers.

Gilgit students

The Sindh government has also decided to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) to students belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan who have been studying in the province and right now desirous of going back to their native towns to spend the lockdown regime with their families.

According to Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the provincial government will conduct free-of-charge coronavirus tests of 2,570 students of Gilgit-Baltistan in Sindh before issuing them NOCs to enable their departure to their hometowns. These students have been studying in different educational institutions in the province.

Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said the COVID-19 testing of the Gilgit-Baltistan students would be conducted at their respective educational institutions where teams of the Sindh health department would reach those students.

If they test negative, the students will be allowed to go to their hometowns after. Wahab said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also informed the government of Gilgit-Baltistan about this process. “We stand with our brethren belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan during the present challenging times,” the law adviser said.