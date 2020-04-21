Majority of COVID-19 patients found to be in 21-70 age bracket

Children as young as four days old and the elderly as old as 100 years have been infected with COVID-19 in Sindh. In a video message released on Monday, the chief minister said the province has lost 61 people to the novel coronavirus.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the age of the youngest victim to have died was 40 and the oldest was 87 years of age. He said the statistics showed that the worst-affected were those falling in the 21-70 age bracket, so “everyone has to comply with the health advisories”.

Shah said 115 of the infected were up to 10 years old, 201 between 11 and 20 years of age, 553 between 21 and 30, 484 between 31 and 40, 340 between 41 and 50, 374 between 51 and 60, 274 between 61 and 70, 80 between 71 and 80, nine between 81 and 90, and one between 91 and 100.

He said 227 fresh cases emerged on Monday after 1,600 new tests were conducted, while five more people lost their lives, taking the toll to 61 within 33 days.

“Of the 227 new cases, 156 belong to Karachi and 71 to other divisions of the province, but local transmission has started wreaking havoc on the city.”

Shah said District South had produced 68 cases of local transmission, District East 65, District Central 31, District Korangi 23, District West five and District Malir four. “This is not an easy situation, so we’ll have to take some strict and proactive measures to contain it and stop further spread.”

The CM said the government had conducted 26,058 tests, diagnosing 2,764 people (2,065 or 75 per cent male and 699 or 25 per cent female) with the COVID-19 disease. The death toll due to the virus now stands at 2.2 per cent of the total number of patients, he added.

Talking about the coronavirus patients in other divisions of Sindh, he said Khairpur had 33 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan eight, Jacobabad eight, Hyderabad seven, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Kashmore four, Larkana two, Mirpurkhas two and Badin one.

The chief executive said that 2,068 patients were under treatment, adding that 1,223 of those were at home, 547 at isolation centres and 298 at different hospitals. Sharing the data of members of the Tableeghi Jamaat, he said 4,955 were tested, of them 658 turned out to be positive while the results of 161 were pending.

Of the positive cases, 158 belong to Hyderabad, 116 to Ghotki, 114 to Khairpur, 67 to Sukkur, 37 to Larkana, 19 to Naushehroferoze, 14 to Sanghar, 13 to Tando Mohammad Khan, 10 to Dadu, 10 to Jamshoro, eight to Jacobabad, seven to Sujawal, six to Tando Allahyar, four to Mirpurkhas, four to Shaheed Benazirabad, four to Kashmore, three to Thatta, three to Shikarpur, two to Badin and one to Umerkot.

Prayers at mosques

The CM said people could congregate at mosques for prayers but compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health advisories had been made mandatory for the purpose.

“Ulema and religious scholars have always cooperated with the government, and I’m sure their support will continue,” he said, adding that the situation of increasing cases was before everyone, so the government could not tackle it without the support of the people.

Opening of businesses

The chief executive said that some export-based industrial units and other establishments had resumed their operations. “I’ve asked the deputy commissioners concerned to keep checking them to ensure compliance with the SOPs already shared with them.”

He said human lives were precious, so he would not allow anybody to put them in danger. “Once again, I’m requesting each and every one of you to follow the SOPs, observe social distancing, and keep yourselves and others safe.”

Directives to DCs

After reviewing the destruction caused by COVID-19, Shah convened a meeting of all the commissioners and deputy commissioners at the CM House. Karachi’s commissioner and DCs attended the meeting in person while the commissioners and DCs of other divisions joined in through video conferencing.

The CM told the DCs that cases in the slum areas of Karachi and other districts were increasing every day. “Local transmission is dangerous and must be stopped at once, otherwise it will be uncontrollable.” He directed the DCs to identify their hotspots and start extensive testing. “We don’t have any shortage of testing kits, and it’s time to utilise them.”