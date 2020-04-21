Online fitness test of cricketers begin

KARACHI: The fitness test of Pakistan cricketers, which was originally scheduled for March 23 and 24, began online Monday after nearly a month’s delay due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On the first day, fitness tests of Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim were conducted during separate online sessions.

Meanwhile, the remaining players’ fitness will be gauged on Tuesday (today). The team’s strength and conditioning coach Yasir Malik is conducting the fitness tests. Meanwhile, trainers of respective teams will conduct fitness tests of domestic players. Yasir said that the tests have been designed to help players stay fit, while being restricted to their homes due to lockdown.