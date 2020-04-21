Umar Akmal’s hearing to take place on April 27

KARACHI: Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has issued notices to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and batsman Umar Akmal requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27.

The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. Safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved.

Umar had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

“Until the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his public decision, the PCB will not comment on the matter,” the board said in a media release. After determining that Umar has not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, PCB referred the matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel.

The PCB made the determination after examining the contents of Umar’s reply in which no written request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal had been made for the purposes of contesting liability or level of sanction or both as per Article 4.6.6 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. “In accordance with the Article 4.8.1 of the Code, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, shall now issue a public decision confirming the offences under the Code specified in the Notice of Charge and imposing applicable sanctions.”