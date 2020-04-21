It’s difficult to live without playing cricket: Babar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top batsman Babar Azam has expressed fears that he could get rusty if the coronavirus pandemic continues to put the brakes on international cricketing action worldwide.

With cricket having come to a standstill because of the Covid-19 pandemic, players have had to get used to the new normal of being at home, not playing, and waiting for things to change. The PCB has given its cricketers detailed fitness guidelines, customised to account for lack of gym equipment, so they can stay in shape. Azam, however, has converted a spare room in his house into a small gym because, as he said, if the break gets extended, he would start feeling rusty. His last competitive game was on March 15 in the PSL for Karachi Kings, and he has been using the time off to analyse his game.

“I have got a chance to reflect on what I have done so far. I am analysing myself and I am watching videos of my batting and trying to see what I did when I played well, and how I could have done better - breaking down my failures and understanding what went wrong and how to get it right,” he told Cricifo in an interview. “So, while playing you might not be able to do in-depth analysis of your game, so the footage is helping me.”

That said, he hasn’t discovered any major flaws in his game. “But sometimes, you make mistakes that can be avoided,” he said. “I grew up learning from my elders that you are your own best coach. It’s not about the flaws, but how not to make mistakes in crucial moments. It could be a small thing in your process: footwork, my bat angle, timing… these are the things in your mind, and just a minor delay in any of them can go against you. So you just reflect and come back and practice to achieve perfection.”

While Azam anticipates the rhythm of every player to be affected by the lack of cricket, he expects everyone to come back hungrier. For his part, Azam has been playing tennis-ball cricket with his brothers in the car park at home, not thinking about the Covid-19 situation, which isn’t really in his control.

“It’s really difficult to live without playing cricket for me,” he said. “I had a set routine and I was all into it with daily practice, hitting the gym, fielding, training and fitness, and now there’s so much uncertainty. Everything is shut down, you are missing your routines, but you can’t do anything about it. As a batsman, you don’t have that satisfaction until you have a bat in your hand and you are middling the ball. So I am just staying positive, getting the pleasure of batting with tennis-ball cricket with my brothers in the garage.

“Gym training is helping me stay fit, that’s something I can do from home. But if the break goes on, it can make me rusty, but I can’t forget your basics. You must believe in yourself, the hard work I had put in to become a good batsman. You have to have confidence in yourself. It might take some time to regain the rhythm, but the base is there, and inshallah I will be the same Babar Azam you saw a few weeks ago.” –with inputs from agencies