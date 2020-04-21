Pakistan to feature in seven disciplines at Asian Beach Games

KARACHI: Pakistan will field its contingent in seven disciplines in the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held from November 18 to December 6, 2020, in Sanya, China.

The disciplines include sailing, athletics, handball, jujitsu, kabaddi, volleyball and wrestling. “In consultation with the concerned National Sports Federations, Lt General (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), has approved the participation of Pakistan contingent in seven disciplines, the POA said on Monday.

“POA has sent Entry by Sport and Entry by Number Forms of above sports disciplines to the Organizing Committee of the Games within the given timeline.”

The POA said that at present, the Organizing Committee of 6th Asian Beach Games is speeding up the preparation in an orderly manner, hoping to bring everyone a trendy, green, fantastic and magnificent Asian Beach Games at China.

“In a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the Organizing Committee informed that the resort city in tropical Hainan province has not registered any new COVID-19 cases for over two months and the last confirmed patient was cured and discharged from hospital on March 8, 2020,” it added.

However, OCA will continue to monitor the situation with the Organizing Committee, the Chinese Olympic Committee and with all National Olympic Committees in the five zones of Asia.

With most of the international events having postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes around the world have been confined to their homes which has affected their preparation for any event.

China, despite the growing concerns, had issued a statement around one month ago that it would be going to host the Asian Beach Games as per schedule and is looking forward to the event in a disciplined way.

In the 2016 Asian Beach Games in Vietnam, Pakistan had finished with two gold, three silvers and six bronze medals. The POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood told ‘The News’ on Monday that at least three months should be given to the athletes for preparation. “Let’s what happens as the situation is not in control of anybody but what I think is that at least three month should be given to the athletes for preparation for this event,” he said.