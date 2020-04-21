Arthur backs under-fire Amir

KARACHI: It’s an open secret that Pakistan’s cricket chiefs are unhappy with pacer Mohammad Amir over his decision to retire from Test cricket.

Influential men like Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis have publicly expressed their displeasure over Amir’s ‘selfish’ decision to leave red-ball cricket in order to focus on limited-overs format. Such is their displeasure with Amir and also another left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, that there is a big chance that Pakistan could overlook the duo while selecting their squad for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s former coach, believes that omitting Amir from their World Cup line-up will be a big mistake.

“I wouldn’t imagine Pakistan going to the World T20 without Amir. He is a match-winner. If you leave him out of the fray you potentially are sacrificing chances of winning the tournament,” Arthur said in an interview on Monday.

Arthur rejects the impression that Amir and Wahab Riaz had let down Pakistan by retiring from Test format in haste.

“Amir spoke to me about it and he kept me in the loop on his decision. We discussed it many times. But maybe I was too hard on him playing him in every Test I could. I could see he was losing his hunger for Test cricket and his body was not able to handle the pressure of three formats,” he said.

“Amir is a top class bowler and a match-winner. I love to watch him bowl. But by deciding to leave Test cricket I think he has given himself a chance of extending his white ball career,” he added.

Pakistan cricket reacted angrily to the announcements by Amir and Wahab last year that they were not available for red ball cricket. Head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach, Waqar Younis had said they let down Pakistan cricket.

There have been doubts over whether Misbah would allow both in the national team even for white ball cricket but Arthur who coached Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 till last year’s World Cup said it would be a big mistake not selecting Amir.

Arthur and his support staff were released by the Pakistan Cricket Board from their contracts after the World Cup on the recommendations of the PCB’s cricket committee which included Wasim Akram and Misbah.

Misbah later took over as head coach and chief selector, the first time this has happened in Pakistan cricket. Arthur also dismissed reports that he and former chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq didn’t get along.

“We had a very good working relationship and they were no major rifts between us.” He described coaching the Pakistan team as a fulfilling period of his career. “The thing about Pakistan cricket is that the people are so emotionally attached to the game. Either you are king or you are down there. There is no middle way. I loved and hated that facet off Pakistan cricket. But I think people need to be patient you can’t get instant results. You need to give chances to new players to find their feet.” –with inputs from agencies