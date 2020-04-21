Risks online

This refers to the editorial, 'Children at risk' (April 19, 2020), which is an excellent effort and an eye-opener for us. It simply tells us that children, caregivers and parents are unaware of the risks posed by the internet, which leaves them more open than ever before to entrapment by predators, exposure to unsuitable material and attempts by strangers to make contact over cyberspace. It is true that virtual learning is a good and cost-effective method of gaining an education. There are many advantages of virtual learning. However, we should be aware about the drawbacks of virtual learning as well. Spending too much time in front of computer, laptops and tablets screen for any purpose without proper interval creates impaired vision. Exposure of children to the internet also poses the threat of online gambling, pornography and games.

Research shows that allowing children to spend too much time with their screens can cause a host of negative effects such as obesity. This sedentary lifestyle can cause them to gain weight. It can also create sleep disturbances as looking at screens before bed can disrupt sleep cycles and can cause insomnia. Unfortunately children are restricted to their houses due to shutdowns of schools and complete stopping of their outdoor activities. Resultantly, remaining indoors and often shut within their rooms further exposes them to exploitation through the internet and social media. In this regard, social media and print media should also play their role in sensitizing people about the proper and judicious utilization of the internet for children.

Ghazi Khan

Peshawar