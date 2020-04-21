Unfair taxes

Although the 1973 constitution clearly states that the state is under obligation to cater for the welfare of all citizens, the ground reality is that no such benefits are being given. The PM is requested to intervene and order that investment by senior citizens and widows (filers/non-filers) in the National Savings Center schemes of PBA and BSC be exempted from any tax deduction, as was the practice in the past. It is a fact that this country over the past 18 years has progressively increased pension benefits for its paid civil, uniformed, judicial and all other cadres of professionals on the payroll of federal and provincial governments and its security related agencies, including the superior judiciary. The state also offers its retired former workers medical facilities and rebates on property tax etc, while pension emoluments which may range from Rs70,000 to almost over Rs200,000 per month are all tax free.

Perhaps in order to cater to the bare minimum needs of other retired senior citizens, some of whom do not get any pension from their former employees, or others who get token pension which may not be enough to pay even their monthly utility bills, the federal government introduced the Pensioners Benefit Account and Behbood Saving Certificate schemes for senior citizens above 60 years of age. The monthly income on both PBA and BSC schemes was previously tax free. Unfortunately, over the past three years, the FBR while announcing several amnesty schemes and giving tax relief to those earning crores of rupees on the sale of real estate etc has been progressively increasing tax on widows, pensioners et al who have invested in the National Savings Center schemes.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore