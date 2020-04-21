Practical SOPs

This refers to the letter 'Explain the SOPs' (April 18) by Saud Bashir Pasha. Had the authorized persons working in the sectors that were open during the lockdown been issued stickers or permits, crowding at check posts could have been minimized.

The time wasted on verifying the genuineness of the reason for leaving homes has emanated from lack of planning and adhocism in decision-making. Besides educating the people, the SOPs should be clearly described, simplified and shared with law-enforcement departments and citizens.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad