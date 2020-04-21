Smart zones

This refers to the article, 'What to do when you don’t know the answer' (April 17) by Feisal Naqvi. It is a logical and thought-provoking article that offers realistic guidelines on the fight against the novel coronavirus. It surely answers many questions that we do not know. The idea of dividing cities into zones: green, yellow, brown and red depending upon danger, is pragmatic. Pakistan is a large country, 63 percent of whose population live in rural areas. This large segment of society remains mildly vulnerable to the pandemic. With little caution and adherence to safety instructions, they can continue with routine business. Here, effects can also be localized with close watch by the community. The major problem is to manage urban living which is thickly populated and has work pressures.

The time for a debate on lockdowns is over. To conserve our already scarce healthcare resources, it is wise to apply the strategy of zoning the areas into Green (low risk), Yellow (high risk), Brown (very high risk), and Red (volatile). Once that is done, we may realize that 90 percent of areas will fall in the category of Green zone, where free movement with precautionary measures can be allowed. In other zones, procedures can be tightened, ranging from restriction in opening of businesses in Yellow/ Brown, to lockdown or imposition of curfew in the Red Zone. Localities falling in red zones will face hardship, sending a message to other zones to exhibit a collective sense of responsibility. SOPs for these zones will have to be separately worked out. It will allow the government to deploy its healthcare and relief efforts in an economical and focused manner. The government will have to build up its large-scale random testing and contact tracing ability.

Saud Bashir Bajwa

Lahore