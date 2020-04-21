According to a report, there are more than 2.1 million unemployed people in Pakistan. There is a large number of people jobless in the country although they are holding different degrees. The Pakistan Engineering Council passed out more than 273, 000 engineers in 2019. They are passing a number of students per year but not providing any proper mechanism for their employment.

The government should provide job opportunities to facilitate these degree-holders. The government should ensure that the PEC and other degree-awarding institutes work on creating job opportunities. It is also the responsibility of the government to announce vacant posts as soon as possible.

Muhammad Issa Khan Balti

Skardu