Nearly 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus behind bars

LONDON: Almost 300 prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus in more than half of jails in England and Wales.

There are now a total of 278 confirmed cases in 64 prisons as of 5pm on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), and 13 inmates have died.Some 194 prison staff have also contracted the virus in 53 jails as well as eight prisoner escort and custody services staff.

Some 700 staff have been tested and 6,268 were self-isolating, according to the latest available figures. Last week prison charities launched legal action against the Justice Secretary, claiming measures so far taken to address coronavirus behind bars are “unlawful” because they will have a “manifestly insufficient impact”.

Lawyers acting for the Howard League for Penal Reform and Prison Reform Trust wrote to Robert Buckland with details of a proposed application for judicial review, should urgent action not be taken to address the concerns raised.

This followed news there was an “outbreak” of the disease at HMP Wymott in

Lancashire last week and inmates are being moved into single cells.The MoJ plans to build some 2,000 single-occupancy temporary prison cells in the grounds of seven jails in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, to be used by low-risk category C and D offenders.

Self-isolating or symptomatic prisoners and those who have tested positive are put in a cell on their own, but those who have not displayed symptoms may still be sharing cells with other inmates.