Karachi cop held for ‘working for RAW’

KARACHI: A local police officer was arrested on Monday for allegedly working for Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Geo News reported.

According to police officials, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and other undercover bodies arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shehzad Pervaiz from his residential area Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The ASI was stationed at the Sharea Faisal police station, the police officials said, adding two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession.According to the police reports, Pervaiz is affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and he was also involved in various terrorist activities in the past. He was operating as a key member in groups that were accused of being involved in target killings in Karachi.Further investigation into the matter was underway, police authorities said.