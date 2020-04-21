close
Tue Apr 21, 2020
Newsdesk
April 21, 2020

TGS demands immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Newsdesk
April 21, 2020

ISTANBUL: Turkish journalists’ body Turkiye Gazeteciler Sendikasi (TGS) has demanded the “immediate release” of Jang-Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was detained on March 12 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to a property he had purchased from a private party 34 years ago, Geo News reported.

In a video message to the Government of Pakistan, the TGS’ Istanbul branch president, Banu Tuna, said: “At this moment of history, [the] freedom of the press is more important than ever, when humanity is facing [the coronavirus] pandemic and people should be kept informed.

“This is a great concern to us and [it is] deplorable to keep Pakistan’s largest newspaper editor in jail illegally without any charge or trial.“As the president of the Turkish Union of Journalists’ Istanbul branch, I say we will use all means at our disposal to protest against this arrest,” added Tuna, who has also been at the helm of Hurriyet — Turkey’s biggest daily newspaper.

