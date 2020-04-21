Soldier martyred; five terrorists killed in Miranshah

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday killed five terrorists in an exchange of fire at a check-post in Miranshah, North Waziristan, while one Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists carried out fire raid on security forces’ check-post located 10 kilometers west of Miranshah.In response, security forces retaliated effectively and killed five terrorists on the spot. During exchange of fire, a soldier of Pakistan Army, Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan (43), embraced martyrdom, while three others sustained injuries.

The troops cordoned off the area and carried out search operation. Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan was a resident of Tehsil Dir Kot, District Bagh. He is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters.