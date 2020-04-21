Third casualty from coronavirus in Kurram

PARACHINAR: The death toll reached three after two more patients died of coronavirus in Kurram district on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahd said that a 60-year old woman hailing from Central Kurram was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection. She was later admitted to the hospital. He said the elderly woman was also suffering from kidney and heart diseases, who expired. Similarly, 50-year old Eid Majeed of Central Kurram also died of coronavirus infection.