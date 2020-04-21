Shahid Afridi distributes food packages among Waziristan families

TANK: Renowned Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi has distributed food packages among 1000 families of South Waziristan here on Monday. Addressing a joint press conference with Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Hameedullah Khattak at the Political Compound, the former cricket star said that tribesmen had rendered sacrifices for Pakistan. He said he had been eager to visit the tribal area to interact with tribesmen to know their hardships and help them out. The cricketer said the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) was active to approach the poor families of remote areas of the country affected by lockdown after the outbreak of COVID-19. He maintained that he would see and apprise Prime Minister Imran Khan about the sufferings of tribesmen for initiation of remedies by the government on a priority basis. Earlier, Shahid Afridi distributed food packages among 1000 poor families of South Waziristan at the Political Compound. He pledged constant support to tribesmen besides appealing the philanthropists to join hands with “Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF)” to help humanity.