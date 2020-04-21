MoU signed

MULTAN: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend financial assistance for needy and deserving patients of south Punjab here on Monday. Managing Director (MD) PBM, Aun Abbas and Executive Director (ED), Burn Centre, Dr Naheed Chaudhry inked the MoU. It will facilitate patients of acid burns, hand cut and other surgeries with monthly income up to Rs17,000. An amount of Rs 600,000 will be extended for the treatment of the patients after due verification by the PBM. Later, addressing a press conference, the MD PBM said the MoU was a gift for people of south Punjab as they were receiving number of applications from people with burn or hand injuries for treatment.