Two arrested

BAHAWALPUR: Police Monday arrested two drug peddlers from Peepal chowk area and recovered liquor from their possession. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said Civil Lines police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 1.650 litre liquor and 780 bottle of liquor from accused Safdar and Imtiaz. The police have registered a case against the accused.