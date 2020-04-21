Man dies in accident

DIR: One passenger was killed and nine others were injured in Darora area of the Upper Dir district when a passenger vehicle fell into a canal, police and locals said. They said the vehicle with passengers was going to Darora from a nearby village. As it reached the canal brink, the driver lost control over the steering wheel and it fell down into the canal. One passenger was killed and nine others were injured in the incident. The locals and police rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a local hospital.