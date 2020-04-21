Boundary dispute with Bajaur People of Mohmand end 17-day protest

GHALLANAI: The residents of Safi tehsil in Mohmand district on Monday ended their 17-day protest sit-in after assurances from the Member National Assembly (MNA) Sajid Khan Mohmand and the 30-member jirga of Khyber district.

The protestors proceeded to respective areas in the district after they were assured that a decision about the disputed piece of land along the Mohmand-Bajaur boundary would be made on the 10th day of upcoming Eidul Fitr. MNA Sajid Mohmand, who is also chairman of the NA Standing Committee for Safron, said that the dispute would be resolved through peaceful means to prevent violence and bloodshed between the people of the two neighbouring districts.

Earlier, a 30-member grand jirga led by former lawmaker Shahjee Gul Afridi held a series of meetings and consultations with the elders and parliamentarians of Mohmand district to settle the dispute once and for all. The elders of Mohmand apprised the jirga of their reservations and demanded an immediate solution to the longstanding issue. Former senator Abdur Rahman Faqir also played a crucial role and urged all the tribes of Bajaur and Mohmand districts not to resort to violence and bloodshed and accord an opportunity to the elders to settle the issue through peaceful means. Also, the locals were of the opinion that the coronavirus epidemic could spread and miscreants could sabotage the situation by spiking violence and bloodshed in the area if the issue was not resolved through negotiation.