PDA asks Pesco to ensure uninterrupted supply to Regi Model Town

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the Regi Model Town in the provincial capital.

PDA Director General Syed Zafar Ali Shah in a letter complained that Pesco carried out four hours of loadshedding at Regi Model Town despite the fact that the recovery of the power bills was 100 percent.

He added that Pescoalso cut the power supply for 10 to 15 hours on the pretext of line fault causing mental agony to residents of the Regi Model Town. According to the letter, the PDA had taken steps to ensure all basic facilities at the Regi Model Town so that the government employees, who were allotted the plots of land in 1996, could build their houses at the housing colony. Zafar Ali Shah said the PDA paid over Rs280 million to Pesco, but the power company used substandard equipment that led to the suspension of power to the Regi Model Town. He complained that power supply also remained suspended to the town for 10 to 15 hours when it rained. The DG PDA said that about 400 residents of the Regi Model Town were facing problems due to the frequent power suspension caused by the use of poor quality equipment. The letter said that a meeting chaired by the then National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman in 2010 had decided to establish a grid-station at the Regi Model Town, but the project could not see the light of the day even though the building had been constructed for the purpose. According to the letter, the Pesco had already received more than Rs190 million for the establishment of the grid-station, over Rs20 million for the monitoring system and more than Rs20 million for the installation of the electricity transformers. It said that Pesco received more than Rs30 million to set up a dedicated feeder for the Regi Model Town. The payments were made between 2007-2010, the letter added.